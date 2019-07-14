News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years (Week in Review)

.
Neil Young

Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years was a top 5 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Neil Young delivered the title track to his 1974 album, "On The Beach", for the first time in 16 years during a July 9 show with The Promise of The Real in Antwerp, Belgium.

As Rolling Stone notes, the rare appearance of the song marks only the fourth time the Canadian rocker has ever performed it, after a full band version in 1974 and two solo gigs in 1999 and 2003.

Young's European tour has been packed with rarities like "Throw Your Hatred Down," "Piece of Crap," "Over and Over," "Danger Bird" and "Change Your Mind."

The summer series will wrap up this weekend with a pair of co-headlining dates with Bob Dylan at London's Hyde Park and Kilkenny, Ireland's Nowlan Park. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Neil Young News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2019

Neil Young To Release Archival 1973 Live Album Tuscaloosa

Neil Young Making New Album With Crazy Horse

Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue

Neil Young Announces Big M Theater Tour

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Neil Young To Release Archival 1976 Acoustic Live Album Songs For Judy

Neil Young Reportedly Marries Daryl Hannah

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour- Betraying The Martyrs Cancel Tour Following Van Accident- Iron Maiden Previews Legacy Of The Beast Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week- Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing- Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa- more

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.- The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online- New Roger Waters Concert Film Hitting Theaters- - more

KISS May Continue As Vegas Show After Farewell Tour- Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video- Clutch- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour

Betraying The Martyrs Cancel Tour Following Van Accident and Fire

Iron Maiden Nicko McBrain Previews Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds New Stop To Book Tour

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

Ten Foot Pole Release 'Everything Dies' Video

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Singled Out: Billy Price's Same Old Heartaches

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

iHeartRadioMusic Festival Add More Stars To Lineup

Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Hot In The City: International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.