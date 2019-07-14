News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online was a top 5 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert opened their 2019 Rhapsody tour at Roger Arena in Vancouver, BC on July 10th and video from the show has been shared online.

According to setlist.fm, the 31-song evening kicked off with "Now I'm Here" from 1974's "Sheer Heart Attack" album and rocked through vintage tracks "Seven Seas Of Rhye" and "Keep Yourself Alive" before delivering a mix of music from the band's 70's and 80s-eras.

"Thank You Vancouver !!!", guitarist Brian May shared on social media. "Wonderful welcome!! Wow! We survived show number 1 !!!! And only a few moments of panic ! Ha ha !"

The trek and its stage design are inspired by the success of the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", which passed the $900 million mark at the box office worldwide to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time for 20th Century Fox, behind only "Avatar" (2009), "Titanic" (1997) and "Star Wars: Episode I: Phantom Menace" (1999).

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the project - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards in February, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing. Watch video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online

Queen Tops Mid-Year US Rock Charts

Singled Out: Diana Rein's Queen of My Castle

Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen

Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour- Betraying The Martyrs Cancel Tour Following Van Accident- Iron Maiden Previews Legacy Of The Beast Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week- Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing- Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa- more

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.- The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online- New Roger Waters Concert Film Hitting Theaters- - more

KISS May Continue As Vegas Show After Farewell Tour- Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video- Clutch- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour

Betraying The Martyrs Cancel Tour Following Van Accident and Fire

Iron Maiden Nicko McBrain Previews Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds New Stop To Book Tour

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

Ten Foot Pole Release 'Everything Dies' Video

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Singled Out: Billy Price's Same Old Heartaches

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

iHeartRadioMusic Festival Add More Stars To Lineup

Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Hot In The City: International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.