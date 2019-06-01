News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners

06-01-2019
Duff McKagan

The Seattle Mariners will be celebrating the release of a new album by one of their home town musical heroes Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on June 17th.

Duff released his new solo album "Tenderness", produced by Shooter Jennings on Friday (May 31st) and his home town MLB team announced the special night at T-Mobile Park.

According to the announcement, they are offering a special package that will include "a ticket to see the game, a ticket to McKagan's concert on June 16th gig at the Showbox, as well as a a limited edition Mariners/Duff t-shirt and a copy of the album, plus more. See details here

In addition to the Mariners event and his concert, Duff will also be hosting a special instore event at Easy Street Records on June 18th.


