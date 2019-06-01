News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Hell & Hollar's Showdown

06-01-2019
Hell Hollar

Hell & Hollar recently released their debut EP "442" and to celebrate we asked Blake Burns to tell us about the single "Showdown". Here is the story:

"Showdown" went to Lust For Tone Studio in Nashville with us as an unfinished idea. It was really kind of up in the air as to whether or not we were even going to record it. But then we decided to give it a go and it all just came together so nicely. Our dear friend and producer of our EP Chris Condon really helped us work through finishing it. Really a great guy to work with. It's so funny though how we almost scrapped the idea at one point and then it became the leading single for the record. What inspired me to write the song was the state of the world we live in. It seems so simple for us all to just reset and give respect and love to one another. But we keep going the other way. Lead to be even more lost by the social media lives so many live behind instead of living our real lives. I decided to cross that with a little bit end of the world vibe with how we treat the earth we live on and play on the idea of her not liking us anymore and flicking us off like fleas. So that's really what was in my head while writing it. There are no answers in your pocket, but there's a Showdown in the street. That's basically playing on how people always turn to their phones instead of using your mind or heart. Like how someone will pull their phone out to film someone who needs help before actually helping. There are problems out there that need action, not exposure. People forget how to differentiate the two some times.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


