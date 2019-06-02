News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

06-02-2019
Ace Frehley

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is sharing an update on his next studio album. Entitled "Origins Vol. 2", the project is the sequel to a 2016 collection of covers that influenced the original KISS lead guitarist, and he confirms the record in done in a new interview promoting his US spring tour in support of 2018's"Spaceman."

"Pretty much the whole concept behind that album is redoing songs of bands that influenced me growing up," Ace tells KATT Rock 100.5 in Oklahoma City. "I'm doing a Hendrix song, I'm doing a Cream song, I'm doing a Led Zeppelin song, a song by The Animals. I also did a song by Paul Revere And The Raiders."

The tunes are ones familiar to the rocker as both a fan and a touring musician. "Those guitar players taught me how to play," adds Frehley, "so nothing's too difficult for me to handle. I used to do their material when I played in club bands."

The project is tentatively due for release later this year. Listen to the interview and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


