Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is sharing an update on his next studio album. Entitled "Origins Vol. 2", the project is the sequel to a 2016 collection of covers that influenced the original KISS lead guitarist, and he confirms the record in done in a new interview promoting his US spring tour in support of 2018's"Spaceman."

"Pretty much the whole concept behind that album is redoing songs of bands that influenced me growing up," Ace tells KATT Rock 100.5 in Oklahoma City. "I'm doing a Hendrix song, I'm doing a Cream song, I'm doing a Led Zeppelin song, a song by The Animals. I also did a song by Paul Revere And The Raiders."

The tunes are ones familiar to the rocker as both a fan and a touring musician. "Those guitar players taught me how to play," adds Frehley, "so nothing's too difficult for me to handle. I used to do their material when I played in club bands."

The project is tentatively due for release later this year. Listen to the interview and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars

Ace Frehley's Comet Members Reunite In New Band

KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time

More Ace Frehley News

Share this article



