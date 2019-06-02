Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Doll Skin have released a visual video for their new single "Empty House". The song comes from their forthcoming album Love Is Dead And We Killed Her" which set to hit stores on June 28th.

They had the following to say about the upcoming record, "This album was written about traumatic or extraordinary events that have impacted us as humans and wanted to share those emotions with people who can relate.

"We want to be vocal for those who may feel like they don't have a voice. Lots of these songs tackled issues that upset us and we want to put out a message that we feel matters and to have a point behind all of our songs." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More Doll Skin News

Share this article



