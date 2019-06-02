News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance

06-02-2019
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost recently performed a three-song acoustic set for listeners of 101 WKQX in Chicago, IL, and the radio station is streaming official video from the appearance.

The session saw Cardinal Copia and the Nameless Ghouls deliver "Rats", the lead single from their latest album, "Prequelle"; "Cirice" from 2015's "Meliora"; and, "Jigolo Har Megiddo" from 2013's "Infestissumam."

The radio visit took place three days before Ghost played Chicago Open Air, where they were second on the bill to opening night headliners System Of A Down; the event saw Tool close out the weekend festival that also saw The Cult, Gojira and In This Moment, among others, perform.

Ghost are currently on a break from the Metallica tour of Europe, which will resume at Ireland's Slane Castle on June 8. Watch the unplugged appearnace here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance

