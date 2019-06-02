|
Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance
06-02-2019
(hennemusic) Ghost recently performed a three-song acoustic set for listeners of 101 WKQX in Chicago, IL, and the radio station is streaming official video from the appearance.
The session saw Cardinal Copia and the Nameless Ghouls deliver "Rats", the lead single from their latest album, "Prequelle"; "Cirice" from 2015's "Meliora"; and, "Jigolo Har Megiddo" from 2013's "Infestissumam."
The radio visit took place three days before Ghost played Chicago Open Air, where they were second on the bill to opening night headliners System Of A Down; the event saw Tool close out the weekend festival that also saw The Cult, Gojira and In This Moment, among others, perform.
Ghost are currently on a break from the Metallica tour of Europe, which will resume at Ireland's Slane Castle on June 8. Watch the unplugged appearnace here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance
Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase'
Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour
Ghost Announce North American Tour
Season Of Ghosts Release New Lyric Video Ahead Of Tour
The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last
Singled Out: Ghost Iris' The Devil's Plaything
Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans
John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts
Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review