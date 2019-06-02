News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

06-02-2019
Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford made headlines last week when footage appeared online showing him kicking a phone out of the hand of a fan at their Rosemont, Illinois concert.

Following the coverage of the incident, Loudwire reached out to Halford for comment and the legendary metal singer explained his reasoning for the move.

He told the site, "The facts are we love our fans and you can film us all you like and watch our show on your phone rather than in the flesh. However, if you physically interfere with The Metal God's performance, you now know what will happen."


