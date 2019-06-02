Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford made headlines last week when footage appeared online showing him kicking a phone out of the hand of a fan at their Rosemont, Illinois concert.

Following the coverage of the incident, Loudwire reached out to Halford for comment and the legendary metal singer explained his reasoning for the move.

He told the site, "The facts are we love our fans and you can film us all you like and watch our show on your phone rather than in the flesh. However, if you physically interfere with The Metal God's performance, you now know what will happen."





Related Stories

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off

Uriah Heep Ready To Hit The Road With Judas Priest

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

More Judas Priest News

Share this article



