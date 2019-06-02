Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Motley Crue may have retired from touring but the band is enjoying a rejuvenation following the release of their "The Dirt" biopic and just shared a new video for classic song.

The group has put together a new music video featuring classic footage for the song "Take Me To The Top", which comes from their debut studio album "Too Fast For Love".

Nikki Sixx had the following to say about the clip, "The original footage for this video was shot before we even had a record deal in 1981 and seeing it juxtaposed with the footage from the movie in 2019, is something I don't think any of us ever saw coming.

"It's been so exciting for the band to watch everyone celebrate the movie, music, and the bands legacy."





