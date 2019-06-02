|
Singled Out: Falling Through April
06-02-2019
Alt rockers Falling Through April recently released their new single and video "Recover // Relapse" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Recover // Relapse is about any and all addictions we individually face. As badly as we want to fight and break the desire to escape by numbing or distracting ourselves by abusing substances and sometimes people, something in us just wants to take the easy way out and give up. Recovery isn't as easy as talking to someone about your struggles and the ugliest part is facing who we see in the mirror.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!
