Singled Out: Falling Through April

06-02-2019
Falling Through April

Alt rockers Falling Through April recently released their new single and video "Recover // Relapse" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Recover // Relapse is about any and all addictions we individually face. As badly as we want to fight and break the desire to escape by numbing or distracting ourselves by abusing substances and sometimes people, something in us just wants to take the easy way out and give up. Recovery isn't as easy as talking to someone about your struggles and the ugliest part is facing who we see in the mirror.

Every single one of us has dealt with addiction either directly or indirectly with immediate family. Covering this topic is difficult and often very risky but we wanted to put a song out there that we felt very strongly about. This song wasn't about being the catchiest or radio ready single. It was about releasing the pain, guilt, and demons inside while letting people know "you're not alone".\

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


