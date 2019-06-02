News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Lou Z's Before You Go

06-02-2019
Lou Z

Scandinavian alt rocker Lou Z recently released his debut EP "Fairyland Goodbye" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the latest single from the effort, "Before You Go". Here is the story:

"Before You Go" is the third single and it has just been released along with Lou Z (which is my artist alias) debut EP Fairyland Goodbye. The song a co-write between myself (Lauritz Carlsen) and Danish singer/songwriter Hannah Schneider (AyOwA) who is also featured on the track singing. The writing session started out with a vision of creating a song that would feel very picturesque, and where the feel of the track would immediately make a film play on your inner screen, whatever film it would then turn out to be.

We took some inspiration from The Raveonettes track "Somewhere In Texas" and immediately put down some very reverb drenched cue-guitars to set up a mood for the song. Some of those actually made it all the way to the finished version if you listen carefully to the verses. When I started producing the song I made a very dirty drum loop to add to the live-drums. A friend of mine who helped me finish the production kept saying "turn it up, turn it up!", so that loop ended up a very dominant part of the rhythm section. In the Uh-uhhh pre-section to the chorus the loop can be heard on its own before the drums kicks back in with the chorus. The drums are played by Danish hip-hop and pop drummer Abas Bathily (Iris Gold), who is an old friend of mine. To get that heavy feel of a solid slow neo-soul or hip-hop track. Or the Black Keys - they have that bottom end as well.

Another key element to the finish track is the combination of a lot of distortion, dirtiness and some attitude in the performances mixed with some pretty emotional and sentimental lyrics. I think it was quintessential so that the whole track did not turn out to sweet at the end. But please have a listen for yourself. Too sweet? too dirty? Or maybe just the way it's supposed to be?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Lou Z's Before You Go

Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik 2017 In Review

Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik

More Lou Z News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.