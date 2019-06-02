Singled Out: Lou Z's Before You Go

Scandinavian alt rocker Lou Z recently released his debut EP "Fairyland Goodbye" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the latest single from the effort, "Before You Go". Here is the story:

"Before You Go" is the third single and it has just been released along with Lou Z (which is my artist alias) debut EP Fairyland Goodbye. The song a co-write between myself (Lauritz Carlsen) and Danish singer/songwriter Hannah Schneider (AyOwA) who is also featured on the track singing. The writing session started out with a vision of creating a song that would feel very picturesque, and where the feel of the track would immediately make a film play on your inner screen, whatever film it would then turn out to be.

We took some inspiration from The Raveonettes track "Somewhere In Texas" and immediately put down some very reverb drenched cue-guitars to set up a mood for the song. Some of those actually made it all the way to the finished version if you listen carefully to the verses. When I started producing the song I made a very dirty drum loop to add to the live-drums. A friend of mine who helped me finish the production kept saying "turn it up, turn it up!", so that loop ended up a very dominant part of the rhythm section. In the Uh-uhhh pre-section to the chorus the loop can be heard on its own before the drums kicks back in with the chorus. The drums are played by Danish hip-hop and pop drummer Abas Bathily (Iris Gold), who is an old friend of mine. To get that heavy feel of a solid slow neo-soul or hip-hop track. Or the Black Keys - they have that bottom end as well.

Another key element to the finish track is the combination of a lot of distortion, dirtiness and some attitude in the performances mixed with some pretty emotional and sentimental lyrics. I think it was quintessential so that the whole track did not turn out to sweet at the end. But please have a listen for yourself. Too sweet? too dirty? Or maybe just the way it's supposed to be?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!





