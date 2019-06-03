Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video

Beartooth have released a music video for their latest single "Afterall". The track comes from the band's 2018 studio album "Disease". a new music video for single "Afterall" via Red Bull Records.

Bass player Oshie Bichar had the following comments about the song and also the music video, "Sometimes being human means feeling like an alien.

"This video is about accepting that it's okay not to fit in and finding something that makes you happy - even if it doesn't fit in with what everybody else is doing." Watch it here.





Related Stories

Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally

More Beartooth News

Share this article



