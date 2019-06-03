Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says that the band will be releasing their new album this summer and also addressed the speculation that the group would reunite with Tom DeLonge.

There have been rumors that the band may reunite with Tom DeLonge, whose last performance with them was in late 2014. Hoppus was asked about the rumors, during an interview with Los Angeles radio station KROQ-FM. He replied, "There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

Mark also spoke about the band's forthcoming album. He said, "There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who's the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date.

"But we are finalizing mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming."





Related Stories

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

More Blink-182 News

Share this article



