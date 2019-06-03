News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

06-03-2019
Blink-182

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says that the band will be releasing their new album this summer and also addressed the speculation that the group would reunite with Tom DeLonge.

There have been rumors that the band may reunite with Tom DeLonge, whose last performance with them was in late 2014. Hoppus was asked about the rumors, during an interview with Los Angeles radio station KROQ-FM. He replied, "There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

Mark also spoke about the band's forthcoming album. He said, "There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who's the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date.

"But we are finalizing mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming."


Related Stories


Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

More Blink-182 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Original Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX

Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

David Bowie's Space Oddity Getting 50th Anniversary Release

Pixies Announce New Album And Stream First Song

The Rolling Stones Stream Video Of Bob Dylan Classic Performance

Foreigner Classic Performance Being Released As Live Album

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Easier' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Plan Ferocious New Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

Sons Of Apollo Announce Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

Like A Storm and Through Fire Teaming For Summer Tour

Slant Release Video For Cover Of U2 Classic

Blacktop Mojo Announce Summer Tour

Biohazard's Billybio Releases 'Enemy' Video

Toby Keith and Cole Swindell Added To CMT Music Awards

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.