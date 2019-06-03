News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Bowie's Space Oddity Getting 50th Anniversary Release

06-03-2019
David Bowie

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team have announced that they will mark the 50th anniversary of his 1969 single, "Space Oddity", with a new release of the legendary song.

Due July 12, the package will present a special double 7" single of "Space Oddity" featuring brand new mixes by Tony Visconti. The 2019 mix of the single will be presented in a boxed set including a double-sided poster featuring an original "Space Oddity" print advertisement and a Ray Stevenson shot of Bowie taken on stage at the "Save Rave '69" concert at the London Palladium on November 30, 1969, the backdrop featuring a N.A.S.A. astronaut; the package also includes an information card and a print featuring an alternative shot by Jojanneke Claassen from the "Space Oddity" promo single cover session.

The cover of the original mono single is the rare U.K. promotional picture sleeve which, along with the label, features the original Philips trademark specifically cleared for this 50th anniversary release.

The single itself has been cut from the original analog single master tape, while the jacket housing the 2019 mixes by Tony Visconti is a new design featuring an alternative Ray Stevenson shot from the "Save Rave '69" concert to that on the poster. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


David Bowie's Space Oddity Getting 50th Anniversary Release

Early David Bowie Demos Set For Release

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

David Bowie Is Going Virtual On His Birthday

Iconic David Bowie Festival Performance Focus Of New Package

More David Bowie News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Original Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX

Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

David Bowie's Space Oddity Getting 50th Anniversary Release

Pixies Announce New Album And Stream First Song

The Rolling Stones Stream Video Of Bob Dylan Classic Performance

Foreigner Classic Performance Being Released As Live Album

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Easier' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Plan Ferocious New Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

Sons Of Apollo Announce Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

Like A Storm and Through Fire Teaming For Summer Tour

Slant Release Video For Cover Of U2 Classic

Blacktop Mojo Announce Summer Tour

Biohazard's Billybio Releases 'Enemy' Video

Toby Keith and Cole Swindell Added To CMT Music Awards

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.