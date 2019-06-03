David Bowie's Space Oddity Getting 50th Anniversary Release

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team have announced that they will mark the 50th anniversary of his 1969 single, "Space Oddity", with a new release of the legendary song.

Due July 12, the package will present a special double 7" single of "Space Oddity" featuring brand new mixes by Tony Visconti. The 2019 mix of the single will be presented in a boxed set including a double-sided poster featuring an original "Space Oddity" print advertisement and a Ray Stevenson shot of Bowie taken on stage at the "Save Rave '69" concert at the London Palladium on November 30, 1969, the backdrop featuring a N.A.S.A. astronaut; the package also includes an information card and a print featuring an alternative shot by Jojanneke Claassen from the "Space Oddity" promo single cover session.

The cover of the original mono single is the rare U.K. promotional picture sleeve which, along with the label, features the original Philips trademark specifically cleared for this 50th anniversary release.

The single itself has been cut from the original analog single master tape, while the jacket housing the 2019 mixes by Tony Visconti is a new design featuring an alternative Ray Stevenson shot from the "Save Rave '69" concert to that on the poster. here.

