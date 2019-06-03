News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Like A Storm and Through Fire Teaming For Summer Tour

06-03-2019
Like A Storm

Like A Storm and Through Fire have announced that they will be teaming up for U.S. coheadlining trek this summer that they have dubbed the Firestorm Tour.

The outing will feature support from Wilson and Stitched Up Heart and is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Neillsville, WI at the Rock-Fest Kickoff Party at Schuster Park.

Like A Storm had this to say, "After touring all over the world this year, we're so stoked to be coming back to the U.S. For this tour we wanted to put together a line-up of the best acts we could. Every band on this bill is a legit headliner, fans are definitely gonna get their money's-worth at these shows!

"We've been mates with the Through Fire guys for years. Wilson are infamous for putting on an insane live show. And Stitched Up Heart are like family, and absolutely crushing it right now. So it's gonna be an awesome show top-to-bottom, which is exactly what we wanted to create. High-energy, off-the-hook rock shows. All night, every night. We can't wait to hit the road."

Through Fire guitarist Justin McCain added, "We're excited to kick off this album cycle hitting the road on a co headline tour with our friends Like A Storm and special guests Wilson & Stitched Up Heart." See the dates below:

7/12 - Neillsville, WI -Rock-Fest Kickoff Party at Schuster Park*^
7/13 - Racine, WI - Route 20*
7/14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater*
7/15 - Madison, WI - The Annex
7/17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
7/19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note*
7/20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
7/21 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
7/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse*
7/25 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
7/26 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
7/27 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge
7/28 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
7/30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
7/31 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
8/2 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
8/3 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8/6 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
8/7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
8/9 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
8/10 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
*no Wilson
^no Stitched Up Heart


Like A Storm and Through Fire Teaming For Summer Tour

