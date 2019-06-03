News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

06-03-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", as the latest clip in their ongoing vintage video series.

Audio of the band's appearance at the Forum Musiques in Paris, France would later surface on the extensive 2016 collection, "The Early Years 1965-1972", a 33-disc box set compilation that digs deep into the UK outfit's groundbreaking work from the era.

The song was the title track to the group's second album, which mixed music from outgoing founding member Syd Barrett and incoming guitarist David Gilmour.

The project reached No. 9 on the UK charts while having the distinction of being the band's only record to fail to appear on the US charts during its original run. Watch the video here.

