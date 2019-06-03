Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", as the latest clip in their ongoing vintage video series.

Audio of the band's appearance at the Forum Musiques in Paris, France would later surface on the extensive 2016 collection, "The Early Years 1965-1972", a 33-disc box set compilation that digs deep into the UK outfit's groundbreaking work from the era.

The song was the title track to the group's second album, which mixed music from outgoing founding member Syd Barrett and incoming guitarist David Gilmour.

The project reached No. 9 on the UK charts while having the distinction of being the band's only record to fail to appear on the US charts during its original run. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Launches Special Podcast Series

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



