Pixies Announce New Album And Stream First Song

Pixies are streaming a brand new track called "On Graveyard Hill." The song is the first single from their forthcoming album "Beneath the Eyrie", which is set to be released on September 13th.



The band recorded the 12 track effort with producer producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies' Head Carrier at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY last December.

The title of the record was inspired after David Lovering spotted an eagles nest, or "eyrie", right above the studio in a tree. The studio was originally built in 1896 as St. John's Church. Check out the single here

The new album will be released under the band's new deal with Infectious/BMG, and will be offered in a variety of formats including digitally, CD, cassette, deluxe CD in a hard casebound book, standard heavyweight single gatefold black vinyl, deluxe box set that will feature the full album in CD and clear vinyl formats, plus a second clear vinyl disc containing nine unreleased demos recorded over the past year, and more.

Korda Marshall, UK SVP Music, BMG, had this to say, "There are not many bands that can justifiably claim to have changed the sound of music. The Pixies are one, and they continue to push the boundaries with their brilliant new album. We are honored and proud to have signed them to Infectious/BMG and really look forward to working with them in the future."





Related Stories

Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano

The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates

Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review

More Pixies News

Share this article



