Toby Keith and Cole Swindell Added To CMT Music Awards

Country music superstar Toby Keith and Cole Swindell have been added as performers for this year's CMT Music Awards, which is premiering this Wednesday, June 5 at 8 pm ET.

They will join the previously announced performers including, Bobby Bones, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Chris Sullivan, Cody Alan, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Julia Michaels, JWoww, Kate Bosworth, Katie Cook, Kiefer Sutherland, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Michelle Monaghan, Midland, Sarah Hyland and Trisha Yearwood.

CMT have also announce the lineup of guest presenters including Bobby Bones, Brantley Gilbert (nominee), Carly Pearce (nominee), Chris Sullivan (This is Us), Cody Alan (CMT) , Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen (nominee), Julia Michaels (nominee), JWoww (MTV) , Kate Bosworth, Katie Cook (CMT), Kiefer Sutherland, Lindsay Ell (nominee), Maddie & Tae (nominee), Michael Ray, Michelle Monaghan, Midland (nominee), Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and Trisha Yearwood.





