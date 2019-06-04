Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons

Judas Priest have been forced to cancel Wednesday night's concert (June 5) at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs due to an illness suffered by frontman Rob Halford.

The legendary singer has been diagnosed with bronchitis and his doctors have ordered him to test. The band put out the following statement, "Rob Halford has been fighting bronchitis for over a week and now doctors have told him he needs full rest so his voice can recover - therefore tomorrow's Judas Priest concert has unfortunately been cancelled.

"The band did not want to cancel but Rob's health must come first. THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK to Colorado Springs, but until then refunds for all tickets will be available at point of purchase."





