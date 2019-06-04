Matt Kennon Streaming New Song 'Love Is Stronger'

Matt Kennon is streaming a brand new single entitled "Love Is Stronger." The song has been released to radio and a music video for the track is set to be revealed soon.

Kennon had the following to say about the Mike Mobley written and Paul Worley produced song, "I have always wanted to be known for recording the kind of music that heals, changes and save lives.

"Love is Stronger" is impacting an incredibly large audience. It is a true story to many, and I could not be more excited to share this song with the world.

"Mike Mobley nailed it when he wrote it, Paul Worley nailed it when he produced it and Casting Life Films nailed the video. Here we Go!" Listen to the song here.





