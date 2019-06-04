Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind'

Peter Frampton is gearing up to release his new covers album "All Blues" this Friday, June 7th, and is giving fans another early taste with a stream of his version of "Georgia On My Mind."

Frampton had the following to say about the cover, "It's the standard. I've heard Ray Charles kill it, I've heard Steve Winwood kill it and I would never attempt to sing this song.

"There's just too many great versions by so many great singers. I decided we would do this song as an instrumental. It's turned out to be a highlight on this record and just shows the versatility of the band." Check it out here.





