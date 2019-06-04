Singled Out: Enbers' Black Mamba Enbers (Nicholas Bryant) scored a hit right out the gate with the track "Black Mamba" and is releasing his '10 Year' EP next week. To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story: A lot of people might be surprised to know that I actually wrote Black Mamba nearly 10 years ago when I was 16 years old. I had actually just broken up with my first girlfriend when I was approached by a woman with black hair at a coffee shop in town. We got to talking, one thing lead to another, and she ended up seducing me. I hadn't even begun to get over my girlfriend yet at the time, so that meet-up actually filled me with a lot of guilt and sadness. I wrote Black Mamba to help me sort out those feelings. It was actually one of the very first 2 songs I ever wrote. I remember sitting at home wanting the song to express my guilt and sadness, but I didn't want it to be obvious for the listener. "A slither psychotic, you better stay away," the song says; my warning to those who would give up on love and allow themselves to succumb to lust. It may seem obvious, but you get way more emotional satisfaction from being with someone you love. Another funny element of the song to me, jumping into the modern day, is the single's album cover. The funny thing is, my wife and I had this photo of our dog, Bagel, that we would send to one another. It was almost like a private meme for us. I'd be outside smoking a cigarette, and she'd send... 10 copies of the photo all at once and laugh hysterically. When she was in the shower, I'd send the photo to her 15 times. Eventually, we had ballooned this practice to where we had to send at least 30 copies of the photo for it to count for anything, and I figured what better way to win this game than to have that photo seen by thousands of people? So I threw it on the cover. Either way, Black Mamba as a concept is about the power of a story. It can be a fun story or a sad story, depending on your view as a listener. As the intro so eloquently says: " Esta es la historia de un monstru" or "this is the story of a monster." I think we all know what it's like to let a monster get the best of us. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about Enbers and the new EP right here!

