News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Enbers' Black Mamba

06-04-2019
Enbers

Enbers (Nicholas Bryant) scored a hit right out the gate with the track "Black Mamba" and is releasing his '10 Year' EP next week. To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

A lot of people might be surprised to know that I actually wrote Black Mamba nearly 10 years ago when I was 16 years old. I had actually just broken up with my first girlfriend when I was approached by a woman with black hair at a coffee shop in town. We got to talking, one thing lead to another, and she ended up seducing me. I hadn't even begun to get over my girlfriend yet at the time, so that meet-up actually filled me with a lot of guilt and sadness. I wrote Black Mamba to help me sort out those feelings.

It was actually one of the very first 2 songs I ever wrote. I remember sitting at home wanting the song to express my guilt and sadness, but I didn't want it to be obvious for the listener. "A slither psychotic, you better stay away," the song says; my warning to those who would give up on love and allow themselves to succumb to lust. It may seem obvious, but you get way more emotional satisfaction from being with someone you love.

Another funny element of the song to me, jumping into the modern day, is the single's album cover. The funny thing is, my wife and I had this photo of our dog, Bagel, that we would send to one another. It was almost like a private meme for us. I'd be outside smoking a cigarette, and she'd send... 10 copies of the photo all at once and laugh hysterically. When she was in the shower, I'd send the photo to her 15 times. Eventually, we had ballooned this practice to where we had to send at least 30 copies of the photo for it to count for anything, and I figured what better way to win this game than to have that photo seen by thousands of people? So I threw it on the cover.

Either way, Black Mamba as a concept is about the power of a story. It can be a fun story or a sad story, depending on your view as a listener. As the intro so eloquently says: " Esta es la historia de un monstru" or "this is the story of a monster." I think we all know what it's like to let a monster get the best of us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about Enbers and the new EP right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Enbers' Black Mamba

More Enbers News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert- Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons- Guns N' Roses Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Agnostic Front Announce Victim In Pain Anniversary Show

Matt Kennon Streaming New Song 'Love Is Stronger'

Vader Streaming New Song 'Steeler'

Destruction Release 'Born To Perish' Video

The Offering Streaming New Song Failure (S.O.S)

Cam Announces The Oh, The Places We'll Go! Summer Tour

Singled Out: Enbers' Black Mamba

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.