Vader Streaming New Song 'Steeler'

06-04-2019
Vader

Vader have released a lyric video for their new single "Steeler". The track comes from the band's brand new EP "Thy Messenger," which will hit stores this Friday (June 7th).

The band had this to say, "We are so happy to give You all VADER's new EP 'Thy Messenger'. We recorded those five songs in January when we were supposed to record a full-length album. However, we changed some plans and dates, which delayed the LP til December 2019.

"Since we already had several songs ready, we decided to travel to Hertz Studio again and record as an independent release. We added a re-make of a title track from album 'Litany', which was recorded 20 years ago.

"This one became one of favorites among our fans and we plan to perform the whole album as part of live-set in Autumn this year. The other song is our version of 'Steeler' from the legendary Judas Priest 'British Steel' record and is our huge respect for their heritage in the metal scene.

"In the meantime, we're working on the new album in Grindstone Studio in UK with Scott Atkins as producer and there is only some vocals and leads left to finish.

"We will visit many festivals and our own shows in Summer and Autumn and we will bring songs from 'Thy Messenger' on stage too. See ya soon and... STAY VADERIZED \m/". Check out the song here.


