Bastille Release 'Joy' Music Video

Bastille have released a video for their brand new single, "Joy." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Doom Days", which will be released on June 14th.

Frontman Dan Smith had the following to say about the new visual, "This video looks at the things that bring us joy, when we think no one's looking. Things that are done secretly, maybe compulsively, that we wouldn't want other people to see. What seems strange and unthinkable to one person might bring pleasure to someone else.

"It's fascinating that most people have a version of themselves they want to show in public - at work or online - and a version they don't. We wanted to show it all." Watch it here.





