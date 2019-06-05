News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chrissie Hynde Streams Cover Of Charles Mingus Classic

06-05-2019
Chrissie Hynde

Pretenders frontman Chrissie Hynde has digitally released her new track "Meditation on a Pair Of Wire Cutters," which is her take on the Charles Mingus classic.

The song comes from Chrissie's forthcoming album "Valve Bone Woe", which is set to be released on September 6th and features her covering songs from artists like Brian Wilson, Frank Sinatra, Hoagy Carmichael, John Coltrane, Nick Drake, Ray Davies and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Listen to the Mingus cover here.

She had this to say, "A few years back when I saw an obit in the paper for the valve-trombonist, Bob Brookmeyer, I mailed my jazz sax-playing brother, saying 'R. I. P. Bob Brookmeyer.' Terry, a man of few words, responded with 'Valve Bone Woe,' a kind of Haiku beatnik prose.

"I thought that was a perfect title for the album I'd been working on with producer Marius de Vries. After we'd recorded 'I Wish You Love' for the Eye Of The Beholder soundtrack I'd often expressed a desire to do more along those lines. What eventually emerged was the idea to do what we refer to as our Jazz/Dub album, the one you're now holding in your hand.

"I'm not hugely interested in branching out into other musical genres, being a devout rock singer as such, but jazz is something I grew up around (thanks to my bro) and I've always had a soft spot for it. I often bemoan what I regard as a decline in melody in popular music and I wanted to sing melodies. Plus, I have a penchant for cover songs, it's the surprise of singing something that I didn't think of writing myself that turns me on.

"Jazz got side-lined by Rock & Roll in the 60's, but now the demise of rock seems to be heralding in a newfound interest in it, the most creative and innovative musical forms of the 20th century. I'm happy to jump on the bandwagon."


Related Stories


Chrissie Hynde Streams Cover Of Charles Mingus Classic

Alone With Chrissie Hynde Coming To DVD

Robert Plant Joined By Chrissie Hynde At Recent Concert

Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet

More Chrissie Hynde News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour- Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show- Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour- Metallica- more

KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert- Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons- Guns N' Roses Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour

Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals

Megadeth Announce Special Youthanasia Anniversary Concert

Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman Documentary Hitting Theaters

Beatles White Album All-Star Tribute Tour Announced

Senses Fail To Play Debut In Full On Fall Tour

Bastille Release 'Joy' Music Video

The Rocket Summer Announce North American Tour

Chrissie Hynde Streams Cover Of Charles Mingus Classic

Singled Out: Motanka's Verba

KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.