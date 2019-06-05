|
Chrissie Hynde Streams Cover Of Charles Mingus Classic
06-05-2019
Pretenders frontman Chrissie Hynde has digitally released her new track "Meditation on a Pair Of Wire Cutters," which is her take on the Charles Mingus classic.
The song comes from Chrissie's forthcoming album "Valve Bone Woe", which is set to be released on September 6th and features her covering songs from artists like Brian Wilson, Frank Sinatra, Hoagy Carmichael, John Coltrane, Nick Drake, Ray Davies and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Listen to the Mingus cover here.
She had this to say, "A few years back when I saw an obit in the paper for the valve-trombonist, Bob Brookmeyer, I mailed my jazz sax-playing brother, saying 'R. I. P. Bob Brookmeyer.' Terry, a man of few words, responded with 'Valve Bone Woe,' a kind of Haiku beatnik prose.
"Jazz got side-lined by Rock & Roll in the 60's, but now the demise of rock seems to be heralding in a newfound interest in it, the most creative and innovative musical forms of the 20th century. I'm happy to jump on the bandwagon."
Related Stories
Chrissie Hynde Streams Cover Of Charles Mingus Classic
Alone With Chrissie Hynde Coming To DVD
Robert Plant Joined By Chrissie Hynde At Recent Concert
Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet