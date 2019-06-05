News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show

06-05-2019
Eagles

The Eagles have announced that they have added a third and final concert to their special run of shows where they will be playing their blockbuster "Hotel California" album in full.

The shows will mark the first time that band, currently featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will play the full album live.

The newly announced date will be taking place on October 5th at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The previously announced dates at September 27th and 28th.

In addition to the album, the band will also be playing a set of some of their biggest hits.


