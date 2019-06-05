Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show

The Eagles have announced that they have added a third and final concert to their special run of shows where they will be playing their blockbuster "Hotel California" album in full.

The shows will mark the first time that band, currently featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will play the full album live.

The newly announced date will be taking place on October 5th at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The previously announced dates at September 27th and 28th.

In addition to the album, the band will also be playing a set of some of their biggest hits.





Related Stories

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time

Eagles TV Special Preview Goes Online

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

More Eagles News

Share this article



