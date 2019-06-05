News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman Documentary Hitting Theaters

06-05-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) "The Quiet One", a new documentary on Rolling Stones founding member and bassist Bill Wyman will arrive in theaters on June 21st and a trailer for the film has been shared online.

Directed by Oliver Murray, the project - which had its world premiere this spring at New York's Tribeca Film Festival - sees the famously private music legend speak out about his extraordinary life and experiences as part of "the greatest rock and roll band in the world."

Opening up his vast personal archive - a lifetime's worth of previously unseen home movies, photographs, and memorabilia - Wyman reflects on his early years with The Stones, the band's meteoric rise to fame, and his search for a sense of "normalcy" amidst the whirlwind of sex, drugs, and rebellion.

"It's very difficult to keep your sanity," says Wyman in a newly-issued video trailer for the film.

"It is all of a bit of a haze to me," adds guitarist Keith Richards in the preview. "If I want to know what I did in those years, I have to ask Bill Wyman."

"The Quiet One" includes new interviews with Eric Clapton, former Stones manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham, Bob Geldof, producer Glynn Johns and Mary Wilson of the Supremes. Watch the trailer and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


