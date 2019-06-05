|
Senses Fail To Play Debut In Full On Fall Tour
Senses Fail have announced that they will be playing their debut EP, "From the Depths of Dreams," in its entirety during an U.S. headline tour this fall.
The trek will feature support from Hot Mulligan and Yours Truly and is scheduled to kick off on September 7th in El Paso, TX at the Lowbrow Palace and will wrap up on October 19th in San Diego, CA at the House of Blues.
Frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "We are very excited to bring a piece of Senses Fail history back and share it with our fans. Our very first EP was the birth of SF and to have a chance to update the sound and play in full was an opportunity we jumped at.
"We will be playing the EP as well as a greatest hits and rarities set and acoustic songs. We really want our fans to hear some songs that they haven't heard in years or ever." See the dates below:
9.7 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Senses Fail Only)
9.10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
9.12 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
9.13 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest (performing Let It Enfold You in its entirety)
9.14 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest (performing From The Depths Of Dreams in its entirety)
9.15 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
9.17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
9.18 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
9.19 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
9.21 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
9.22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
9.24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
9.25 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
9.26 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo's Southend
9.27 - College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse
9.28 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9.29 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
10. 1 - Philadephia, PA @ Union Transfer
10. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
10. 3 - Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy
10. 4 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
10. 5 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's
10. 6 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
10. 8 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
10. 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10.11 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
10.12 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
10.14 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10.16 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
10.17 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
10.18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10.19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
