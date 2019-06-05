Senses Fail To Play Debut In Full On Fall Tour Senses Fail have announced that they will be playing their debut EP, "From the Depths of Dreams," in its entirety during an U.S. headline tour this fall. The trek will feature support from Hot Mulligan and Yours Truly and is scheduled to kick off on September 7th in El Paso, TX at the Lowbrow Palace and will wrap up on October 19th in San Diego, CA at the House of Blues. Frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "We are very excited to bring a piece of Senses Fail history back and share it with our fans. Our very first EP was the birth of SF and to have a chance to update the sound and play in full was an opportunity we jumped at.



"We will be playing the EP as well as a greatest hits and rarities set and acoustic songs. We really want our fans to hear some songs that they haven't heard in years or ever." See the dates below: 9.7 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Senses Fail Only)

9.10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

9.12 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

9.13 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest (performing Let It Enfold You in its entirety)

9.14 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest (performing From The Depths Of Dreams in its entirety)

9.15 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

9.17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9.18 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

9.19 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

9.21 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

9.22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

9.24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

9.25 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

9.26 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo's Southend

9.27 - College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

9.28 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9.29 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10. 1 - Philadephia, PA @ Union Transfer

10. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

10. 3 - Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy

10. 4 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

10. 5 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's

10. 6 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10. 8 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

10. 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10.11 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

10.12 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10.14 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10.16 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

10.17 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

10.18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10.19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

