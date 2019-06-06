News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam

06-06-2019
KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that the door is open for original guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss to appear on the band's End Of The Road farewell tour.

Stanley was asked about the possibility during an appearance on Columbus, OH radio station 96.3 WLVQ and Paul responded, "Who knows? I have to say that door is open, but it's nothing that I contemplate daily.

"We're 45 shows into a sold-out tour, and it's going to continue. And it's a celebration, not of any lineup of the band - it's a celebration of everything we've accomplished with our fans. And that's not limited to any particular people. So whatever happens, happens.

"But this lineup in particular - Eric's been playing drums for over 25 years, I think, and Tommy's been in the band for 18 years, so we have a pretty good stability and tenure of this lineup."


