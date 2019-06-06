News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album And Adler Speculation

06-06-2019
Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe addressed speculation about the band making a new studio album and also had no comment about the return of Chris Adler.

Adler announced last summer that he was taking a break from the band and it was later revealed that he had suffered several injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Blythe was asked about Adler's status during an interview with WSOU and he responded, "It's hard to say what's going to happen with Chris Adler. I have no comment on him."

Randy also addressed speculation about the following to the band's 2015 album "VII: Sturm Und Drang." He warned fans not to cautious over rumor about a possible record.

He said, "I wouldn't believe anything you read on the Internet or believe any rumors. I don't ever talk about records until they're done. In fact, I will say this: the record doesn't exist. That's a fact.

"So, if the record doesn't exist, I'm not gonna talk about it. That would be like talking about plans you're gonna make with all this money you're gonna earn at your job to go on vacation. And it's bad luck."


