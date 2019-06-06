Melvins Cancel Tour Due To Injury

The Melvins have revealed that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming tour of Europe because drummer Dale Crover suffered a back injury that will prevent them from hitting the road for the trek.

Crover broke the bad news to fans with the following message, "I regret to inform you that I have to cancel our upcoming European tour. I've been dealing with a back related injury and I'm unable to perform at this time.

"I feel awful that I have to let you all down like this. I want to assure you that I'm working very hard to return 100% better! We will come back as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding."





