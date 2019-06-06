|
Singled Out: The Rods' 1982
The Rods released their brand new album "Brotherhood Of Metal" this week (June 7th) and to celebrate we asked Carl Canedy to tell us about the song "1982". Here is the story:
I wrote this song quite by accident. I was playing my guitar and trying to write a riff that I thought would work for the new Rods album. I got frustrated when nothing was coming to me and finally put down my guitar and walked away. The next day I was thinking about old friends, and how with our new album being released, all the years that have passed since our first days together. I also started thinking of the many people we've met along the journey. Steve Starmer, our first bass player who was and is a very funny guy, and how Craig Gruber, our second bass player was no longer with us along with our good friend Al Falso. Al Falso, who had helped us in so many ways by allowing us to rehearse above his store, bought us coffee and gave us credit when we had no money to buy gear,
Once all that was down I took all of the pieces I had in my head and starting writing the lyrics doing my best to be accurate and in correct chronological order. The song came together very quickly at that point. I did struggle with the bridge section which contains the titles of Rods songs for a few days. That actually took some time choosing the songs. I would try different titles and in different orders until I settled on what you now hear.
