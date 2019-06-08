News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons

06-08-2019
Brian Wilson

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson shared the bad news with fans that he was forced to cancel a string of show this month due to mental health issues.

Wilson was scheduled to perform a "Greatest Hits Live" show in Atlantic City on June 14th, followed by several "Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds" shows in New York, Ohio and concluding with a two night stand in Nashville on the 20th and 21st.

Brian shared the follow message via social media, "Dear friends, It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour. It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey back. The surgeries were successful and i'm physically stronger than i've been in a long time.

"However, after my last surgery i started feeling strange and it's been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but i do know that it's not good for me to be on the road right now so I'm heading back to Los Angeles.

"I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I've been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean and I don't know why. Its something i've never dealt with before and we cant quite figure it out just yet.

"I'm going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this.

"I'm looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year.

"The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.

"Love & Mercy,

"Brian Wilson"


