Metallica's NBA Finals Anthem Performance Goes Online
06-08-2019
(hennemusic) Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett perform the US national anthem at game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA on June 5.
"Thanks to the NBA and the Golden State Warriors," says the band. "We had a blast crashing your party! Go Dubs!" The Toronto Raptors went on to win the game 123-109 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with game 4 scheduled for Friday, June 7.
The guitar duo have delivered the US national anthem at several events through the years, including the annual Metallica Night event hosted by Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. Watch the NBA Finals anthem performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
