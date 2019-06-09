News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas

06-09-2019
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith will open their own museum in Las Vegas, NV this month in sync with the second series of dates of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency in the city.

Set to launch on June 19 - the day the Boston rockers return to the stage at the Park Theater at the Park MGM - the site on the venue's lower level will showcase items they've collected over their nearly 50 years together.

From the moment fans step into the vault, they will feel what it's like to be on stage with Aerosmith. Fans can walk on the actual stage flooring (also known as the "Marley") that was used by the band on their previous tours. The exhibit also is a living timeline of their career, featuring everything from Steven Tyler's high school drum set, the band's first press kit, original lyrics for "Walk This Way," over 20 guitars played during iconic performances, an array of Steven Tyler's signature scarfs, and some of their most notable awards including one of their Grammys. There are also five giant dynamic original portraits of each band member that were painted by world-renowned performance artist Denny Dent in his "two-fisted art attack" trademark style he also has used in portraits of other rock icons Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, and Miles Davis, among others. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


