Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Animated For 'Forgotten Cases' video

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed is streaming an animated music video for the track "Forgotten Cases", from his 2018 solo album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy."

The animated clip sees Reed joined by members of his cover band, Hookers & Blow, which he formed with Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi in 2003.

Reed's solo debut features a list of high-profile rcokers, including fellow Guns n' Roses members Richard Fortus and Frank Ferrer, former GNR players Tommy Stinson and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick, Mike Dupke and Mike Duda of W.A.S.P.; Psychedelic Furs saxophonist Mars Williams and many more.

The keyboardist, who joined Guns N' Roses as a touring musician in 1990, is the band's longest-serving member after singer Axl Rose. Watch the video here.

