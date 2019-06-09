News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

06-09-2019
Metallica

Metallica have continued their reign as the kings of the road after the have scored their fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Pollstar Live 75 box office chart.

The band's current European tour leg in support of their latest album continues to dominate the chart, which measures ticket sales/grosses for the previous 30 days.

Metallica easily remained in the top spot of the tour ranking with an average of 55,116 tickets sold for 4 shows that had an average gross revenue of $5,286,245.

Billy Joel came in at No. 2 with 3 shows that had an average of 26,071 tickets sold (100%) that brought in an average gross of $3,323, 055, earning the Piano Man the "Hot Shot" designation on this week's chart.


