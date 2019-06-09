News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Michael Schenker Fest Reveal New Album Details And Special Guest

06-09-2019
Michael Schenker Fest

Michael Schenker Fest have revealed that they have completed recording their sophomore album, which will be entitled "Revelation" and is set to hit stores on September 20th.

The band features the famed guitarist along with vocalist who he had worked with throughout his career (Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley and Doogie White). The new album was also feature special guest vocals from current Rainbow frontman Ronnie Romeo.

Michael Schenker had this to say, "We had this song that was ready to be worked on and Michael Voss suggested Ronnie Romeo from Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - who Voss had worked with in the past - to sing on this song as a guest. What came out of it was classic.

"Amazing vocals with blazing music that absolutely rocks! We are ready to present this unique album to the world and I am very much looking forward to getting this album out there.

"Our label Nuclear Blast is totally happy with this record and I was especially happy getting a message from Markus Staiger, the founder of Nuclear Blast, saying how much he loves this album."

Schenker also had this to say about the Zsofia Dankova created cover art for the album, "It is a fantastic artwork and a great cover. A picture tells all! The album title and cover concept express things that have happened in my past as well as what is still happening in the present. It's about passion and purity versus greed and corruption. There is much to say. It's about time I let people know about some of this...".

He also offered the following words about the album, "Based on the fun that we had recording Resurrection, the success of the album and the surrounding tours we undertook that were just fantastic, I was deeply inspired to make a start on writing new songs for a new Michael Schenker Fest album.

"It is a step up from Resurrection with amazing input from all singers and all musicians - I could not ask for a better result. The songs are blazing, snappy, energetic, melodic and with drummers like Simon Philips and Bodo Shopf we got amazing results. This time we even managed to record three great mid-tempo songs with all singers involved, singing their hearts out."


