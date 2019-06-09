News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

06-09-2019
Yes

(hennemusic) Yes are streaming a new documentary highlighting last year's 50th anniversary tour of the UK and Europe. "Yes 50: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" follows the band on the milestone trek and into 2019 on Cruise To The Edge.

Directed by Paul Gosling, the documentary had a limited release over Christmas to fans as a holiday present and has since been updated with another 15-minutes of exclusive performance footage and interviews with band members Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison plus current additional drummer Jay Schellen as well as former members Trevor Horn and Tony Kaye, and artist Roger Dean.

"As a long-standing fan of the band, following Yes on the road this year and last on their momentous 50th tour was a dream come true," says Gosling. "Thank you to Steve Howe, Alan White and the band, Roger Dean, Tony Kaye and Trevor Horn for their co-operation in making this film."

The Yes 50 documentary arrives in advance of the launch of the band's North American concert trek, The Royal Affair Tour, which will see the group joined by Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown for the 7-week run, which will begin in Bethlehem, PA on June 12. Watch the documentary here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Yes and Asia Add Roger Dean To The Royal Affair Tour

Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years

Yes Recruit Prog Legends For North American Tour

Yes' Jon Anderson Releases 'Makes Me Happy' Video

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Yes All Star Tribute Album Released For 50th Anniversary

More Yes News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour- KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam- Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album Speculation- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour- Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show- Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction

Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening

Sebastian Bach To Play Slave To The Grind Album At One-Off Show

Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Drummer For New Album

Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas

Soundgarden's Live From The Artists Den IMAX Event Announced

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Animated For 'Forgotten Cases' video

Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Michael Schenker Fest Reveal New Album Details And Special Guest

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons

Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack

Previously Unseen Bob Dylan Performance Shared Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.