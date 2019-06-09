Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

(hennemusic) Yes are streaming a new documentary highlighting last year's 50th anniversary tour of the UK and Europe. "Yes 50: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" follows the band on the milestone trek and into 2019 on Cruise To The Edge.

Directed by Paul Gosling, the documentary had a limited release over Christmas to fans as a holiday present and has since been updated with another 15-minutes of exclusive performance footage and interviews with band members Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison plus current additional drummer Jay Schellen as well as former members Trevor Horn and Tony Kaye, and artist Roger Dean.

"As a long-standing fan of the band, following Yes on the road this year and last on their momentous 50th tour was a dream come true," says Gosling. "Thank you to Steve Howe, Alan White and the band, Roger Dean, Tony Kaye and Trevor Horn for their co-operation in making this film."

The Yes 50 documentary arrives in advance of the launch of the band's North American concert trek, The Royal Affair Tour, which will see the group joined by Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown for the 7-week run, which will begin in Bethlehem, PA on June 12. Watch the documentary here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





