Carnifex Reveal New Song Featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz

Carnifex have released a new video for their track "No Light Shall Save Us" which features a guest appearance from Arch Enemy star Alissa White-Gluz.

The song comes from the group's upcoming album "World War X" that will be hitting stores on August 2nd. Watch the Scott Hansen (Possessed, Motionless In White, Deicide, Prong) directed video here.

Frontman Scott Ian Lewis had this to say, "Collaborating with Alissa on 'No Light Shall Save Us' was a joy from the start. Alissa was able to elevate the song with a dynamic that's completely new for Carnifex.

"There is a melody and depth on 'No Light Shall Save Us' unlike any previous Carnifex song. It's the perfect start to your journey through World War X. "

Alissa White-Gluz added, "With 'No Light Shall Save Us' I think Carnifex and I have been able to create a really special piece. The video shoot was an incredible experience and from the second I read the lyrics and heard Scott's vision for the song I knew I could really build on it and express myself. I'm excited to share this with the world!"





