Clutch Release Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic 'Evil'

06-10-2019
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a video for their cover of the 1950s Willie Dixon blues standard, "Evil", as the first song issued from "The Weathermaker Vault Series."

The tune is the debut release in a series of new studio recordings to be released throughout 2019 and marks the Maryland band's first new music since the release of their 2018 album, "Book Of Bad Decisions."

"We've had a good amount of downtime since our last tour," says frontman Neil Fallon. "And since the Devil finds work for idle hands, we kept ourselves busy by recording some tunes. "Evil" is the first of them, a song we've loved for many, many years."

Clutch has performed "Evil" a few times this spring and plan to include it during their set at the UK's Download Festival on June 14, according to Fallon.

The Download appearance will open a seven-show European trek by the group, who will then return Stateside for summer dates - including the third edition of their own Earth Rocker Festival at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV on Saturday, July 13. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


