Keane Release First Video From New Album

Keane have returned with a music video for their brand new single "The Way I Feel", which comes from the group's forthcoming album "Cause and Effect'.

The record, the group's 5th studio effort is set to hit stores on September 20th. The new visual was directed by Kevin Godley and can be streamed online here.

The band will be performing the new track during a guest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (June 12th.) Tom Chaplin had this to say, "I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift."

Tim Rice-Oxley added, "Hopes and Fears was a break-up album too, but it was about a break-up when I was 19. It's a bit different when you're older and you've got kids - your whole little world shifts on its axis."





