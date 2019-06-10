Sheryl Crow Performs Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples Collab On Ellen

Sheryl Crow's camp have shared video of her performance of her new track "Live Wire" featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The song comes from Crow's forthcoming collaboration album "Threads", which is set to hit stores on August 30th. Watch video of the television performance here.

Sheryl had this to say about the song, "Mavis means so much more to me than any words I could write about her. I feel like, in many ways, she is the Godmother to Bonnie. To say that having both of these soulful women on 'Live Wire' is a treat would be a huge understatement."





