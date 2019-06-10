News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

06-10-2019
The Agonist

The Agonist have released a video for their new single "In Vertigo". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Orphans", which is set to hit stores on September 20th.

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say, "When I heard the first instrumentals for "Orphans" I was a bit shocked and confused. The music was really dark and heavier than anything we've done in previous albums and I wasn't quite sure how I'd be able to match that emotion. But then you know all it took was writing one full song to get the ball rolling and 2-3 months later everything was done!

"With every new album, we love to experiment and dip our toes into new territory, but there's also a lot of elements here that are reminiscent of the earlier days. You can expect a lot of hard hitting, fast-paced madness and many many blast beats! Vocally, there's a wide range of styles, some of which I tried out for the first time, and the lyrics are mostly inspired from horror stories and real-life tragedies. Events that I felt a lot of people can relate to.

"'Orphans' is my third album with The Agonist and I can't wait to show the world what we created! We're excited to finally share the first taste with all of you... Get ready for In Vertigo!" Watch the new video here.


Related Stories


The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

More The Agonist News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour- KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam- Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album Speculation- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival

Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance

Amen's Casey Chaos Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

Megadeth Star Tributes Late Angra Frontman Andre Matos

Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Clutch Release Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic 'Evil'

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour

Keane Release First Video From New Album

The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

Unearth Release 'Incinerate' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

Carnifex Reveal New Song Featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz

John 5 And The Aristocrats Teaming Up For Special Show

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Death Squad Anthem' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.