The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

The Agonist have released a video for their new single "In Vertigo". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Orphans", which is set to hit stores on September 20th.

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say, "When I heard the first instrumentals for "Orphans" I was a bit shocked and confused. The music was really dark and heavier than anything we've done in previous albums and I wasn't quite sure how I'd be able to match that emotion. But then you know all it took was writing one full song to get the ball rolling and 2-3 months later everything was done!

"With every new album, we love to experiment and dip our toes into new territory, but there's also a lot of elements here that are reminiscent of the earlier days. You can expect a lot of hard hitting, fast-paced madness and many many blast beats! Vocally, there's a wide range of styles, some of which I tried out for the first time, and the lyrics are mostly inspired from horror stories and real-life tragedies. Events that I felt a lot of people can relate to.

"'Orphans' is my third album with The Agonist and I can't wait to show the world what we created! We're excited to finally share the first taste with all of you... Get ready for In Vertigo!" Watch the new video here.





Related Stories

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

More The Agonist News

Share this article



