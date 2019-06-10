|
Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Death Squad Anthem' Video
06-10-2019
Thy Art Is Murder have released a new music video for their track 'Death Squad Anthem'. The song comes from their forthcoming album "Human Target", which will be hitting stores on July 26th.
Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say about the new single, "'Death Squad Anthem' is a blazing examination of the current state of politics riddled with hyperactive virtue signalling, extremism and disenfranchisement.
"The despondency of 'Death Squad Anthem' is brought to life with stark socio-political traumatic scenes of warfare, genocide, police states, brutality famine and riots interspersed with those at the helm of the atrocities." Watch the video here
