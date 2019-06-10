Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Death Squad Anthem' Video

Thy Art Is Murder have released a new music video for their track 'Death Squad Anthem'. The song comes from their forthcoming album "Human Target", which will be hitting stores on July 26th.

Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say about the new single, "'Death Squad Anthem' is a blazing examination of the current state of politics riddled with hyperactive virtue signalling, extremism and disenfranchisement.

"The despondency of 'Death Squad Anthem' is brought to life with stark socio-political traumatic scenes of warfare, genocide, police states, brutality famine and riots interspersed with those at the helm of the atrocities." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Leaving Tour Early

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Human Target' Video

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

More Thy Art Is Murder News

Share this article



