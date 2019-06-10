News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Unearth Release 'Incinerate' Video

06-10-2019
Unearth

Unearth have released a brand new video for their track "Incinerate". The song comes from the group's latest studio album "Extinction(s)".

The new clip was directed and edited by Daniel Vandal and watch captured in Canada during the band's recent tour with Darkest Hour. Watch the video here.

The band will be wrapping up a U.S. Tour with All That Remains this week and will be heading across the pond for a European trek this fall with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin. See the dates below:

09/27 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle
09/28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
09/30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
10/01 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
10/02 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
10/03 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
10/04 - Prague, Czech Rep - Forum Karlin
10/05 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
10/06 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
10/07 - Budapest. Hungary - Barba Negra
10/09 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
10/10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
10/11 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
10/12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
10/13 - Madrid, Spain - San Miguel
10/15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
10/16 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
10/17 - Tilburg, Netherlands
10/18 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
10/19 - Leipzig, Germany -Haus Auensee


