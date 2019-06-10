|
Unearth Release 'Incinerate' Video
06-10-2019
Unearth have released a brand new video for their track "Incinerate". The song comes from the group's latest studio album "Extinction(s)".
The new clip was directed and edited by Daniel Vandal and watch captured in Canada during the band's recent tour with Darkest Hour. Watch the video here.
The band will be wrapping up a U.S. Tour with All That Remains this week and will be heading across the pond for a European trek this fall with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin. See the dates below:
09/27 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle
