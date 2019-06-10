Unearth Release 'Incinerate' Video

Unearth have released a brand new video for their track "Incinerate". The song comes from the group's latest studio album "Extinction(s)".

The new clip was directed and edited by Daniel Vandal and watch captured in Canada during the band's recent tour with Darkest Hour. Watch the video here.

The band will be wrapping up a U.S. Tour with All That Remains this week and will be heading across the pond for a European trek this fall with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin. See the dates below:

09/27 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle

09/28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

09/30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

10/01 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

10/02 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

10/03 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

10/04 - Prague, Czech Rep - Forum Karlin

10/05 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

10/06 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10/07 - Budapest. Hungary - Barba Negra

10/09 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

10/10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

10/11 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

10/12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

10/13 - Madrid, Spain - San Miguel

10/15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

10/16 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

10/17 - Tilburg, Netherlands

10/18 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

10/19 - Leipzig, Germany -Haus Auensee





