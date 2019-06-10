Uriah Heep Share Video Of Hall of Heavy Metal History Induction

Uriah Heep have shared video of their inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History that took place during a live performance on May 16th at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

Journalist/author Martin Popoff inducted the band and was joined on stage by Hall of Heavy Metal History Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo, who had this to say, "We are so proud to induct Uriah Heep into the Hall of Heavy Metal History.

" It was a great honor to have Judas Priest, Martin Popoff, the entire Mohegan Sun Team, and all the fans attending the show, join us in celebrating Uriah Heep's 50th Anniversary."

Uriah Heep's Mick Box added, "It's just amazing to be inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History. It's the fans that put us there." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Uriah Heep Ready To Hit The Road With Judas Priest

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive

More Uriah Heep News

Share this article



