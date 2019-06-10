News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

06-10-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica resumed the European leg of their WorldWired tour at Slane Castle in Ireland on June 8th and video from the show has been shared online.

The band's first performance at the legendary venue - which also marked their first appearance in the area in a decade - saw them joined by a lineup that included Ghost, Stiff Little Fingers, Bokassa and Fangclub.

According to the Irish Independent, the event drew 75,000 fans from all over Ireland and farther afield to see Metallica perform their high-powered show, which featured an 18-song set of tracks from throughout their career.

The band's cover of Thin Lizzy's legendary version of the traditional classic, "Whiskey In The Jar", proved particularly popular with the crowd, with the concert ending with a spectacular fireworks display.

"Slane Castle has been rocked... and what an unbelievable vibe!," posted drummer Lars Ulrich after the show. "As incredible as we were told to expect... the second we stepped on stage and took it all in - the Irish fans, the castle, the bowl-like setting - we knew this was other worldly.

"What a privilege and an honour to play this legendary venue. Thank you Lord Henry for having us, and thanks to everyone who came from near and far! All 75,000 of ya. Wow! Let's not wait another 10 years Ireland."

Metallica's spring/summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


