Aurin Release 'Pause Rewind Repeat' Video New Jersey rockers Aurin have released a music video for their new single "Pause Rewind Repeat." The track comes from the group's forthcoming third studio album, "Serotonin". They had this to say about the track, "We are in a time in which political divides are tearing nations and their people apart. So many of us are too busy placing the blame or turning a blind eye, that we have lost the importance of being humanitarian. "Pause Rewind Repeat is intended to show that we need to be stronger in order to push through all of the pain and suffering in this world. We need to lift each other up in order to break through the barriers that have been placed between us." Watch the video here.

