Bent Knee Share First Song From Forthcoming Album

Bent Knee have released a stream of their brand new single "Catch Light". The song is the first taste that fans have received of the group's forthcoming studio album.

The band shared the following comments about the meaning behind the song: "Catch Light is about the pressure women feel to shrink themselves and their ideas.

"The song is the culmination of over a year of collaborative sonic experiments and marks a drastically new direction for the band. More to come." Check it out here.





Related Stories

More Bent Knee News

Share this article



